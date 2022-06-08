WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1141 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lamar, east central Grayson and Fannin Counties through 1215 PM CDT... At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Ravenna, or 10 miles north of Bonham, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bonham, Honey Grove, Bells, Tom Bean, Savoy, Ector, Dodd City, Ravenna, Bonham State Park and Windom. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for north central Texas. LAT...LON 3389 9568 3351 9581 3353 9649 3377 9646 3378 9643 3369 9634 3377 9629 3376 9619 3381 9618 3384 9615 3384 9605 3386 9603 3384 9602 3387 9600 3386 9595 3389 9593 3384 9583 3386 9581 3385 9576 3390 9575 TIME...MOT...LOC 1641Z 278DEG 33KT 3374 9611 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather