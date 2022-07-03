WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 607 PM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON... SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather