WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

547 PM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL COOKE COUNTY...

At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lindsay, or 2

mile west of Gainesville, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Gainesville, Muenster, Lindsay and Valley View.

_____

