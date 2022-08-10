WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Ellis County in north central Texas...

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waxahachie,

moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Red Oak, Palmer, Italy, Oak Leaf,

Maypearl, Bardwell, Garrett and Pecan Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

