WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 256 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following county, Milam. * WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms near Rockdale and Thorndale. Low lying and\/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rockdale and Thorndale. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather