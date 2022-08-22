WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX Issued by National Weather Service Nashville TN 1120 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR TARRANT COUNTY... At 1120 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flash flooding ongoing in Tarrant County with reports of submerged cars and roadways across Fort Worth. Radar estimated and rainfall measurements indicate between 2 and 7 inches of rain have fallen so far this evening, with the NWS Fort Worth office measuring 6.73 inches of rain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill, Richland Hills, River Oaks and Kennedale. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather