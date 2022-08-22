WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Norman OK

818 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in

duration for the following rivers in Texas...

East Fork Trinity River Near Crandall affecting Ellis, Dallas and

Kaufman Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...East Fork Trinity River Near Crandall.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor out of banks flooding is expected.

Caution should be exercised near the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 18.6 feet.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this evening.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO

COUNTIES...

At 718 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Public reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, East El Paso,

Mission Valley, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Fort Bliss, Biggs

Field and Franklin Mountains State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Victoria, Goliad and

central Bee Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 818 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ezzell to 7 miles

northwest of Mission Valley to near Charco to near Pawnee. Movement

was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Victoria, Beeville, Goliad, Guadalupe, Fannin, Victoria Colony Creek

Country Club, Weesatche, Weser, Nursery, Victoria Riverside Park,

Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision,

Inez, Salem, Normanna, Pawnee, Telferner and Charco.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 181 between mile markers 572 and 594.

US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 658.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 696.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 560 and 594.

US Highway 87 between mile markers 798 and 820.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2906 9694 2902 9683 2892 9679 2885 9670

2881 9671 2839 9740 2828 9764 2867 9807

2871 9790 2867 9778 2892 9742 2887 9730

2910 9698

TIME...MOT...LOC 0118Z 325DEG 19KT 2921 9683 2897 9728 2870 9764 2865

9796

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the West Fork Trinity River At Grand Prairie.

- At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.9 feet Saturday

evening.

