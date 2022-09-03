WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

806 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Somervell,

southwestern Johnson and north central Bosque Counties through 830 PM

CDT...

At 805 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cleburne State Park, or 16 miles southwest of Cleburne, moving

southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Glen Rose, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Cleburne State Park and Walnut

Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3231 9778 3232 9762 3221 9749 3199 9768

3223 9794

TIME...MOT...LOC 0105Z 046DEG 11KT 3222 9764

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

