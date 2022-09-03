WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 906 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hamilton, north central Coryell and southwestern Bosque Counties through 945 PM CDT... At 906 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Cranfills Gap, or 13 miles southwest of Clifton, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cranfills Gap. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3179 9774 3163 9764 3141 9789 3173 9808 TIME...MOT...LOC 0206Z 060DEG 22KT 3168 9777 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather