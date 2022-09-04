WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

216 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Collin County

through 300 PM CDT...

At 216 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lowry Crossing, or 7 miles east of McKinney, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy,

Prosper, Royse City, Fairview, Princeton, Celina, Lucas, Parker,

Farmersville, Lowry Crossing, Melissa, Lavon and St. Paul.

This includes Interstate 30 near mile marker 79.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3298 9630 3299 9683 3328 9684 3328 9630

TIME...MOT...LOC 1916Z 343DEG 15KT 3318 9654

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

