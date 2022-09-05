WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Eastland County in north central Texas...

Southeastern Stephens County in north central Texas...

Southwestern Palo Pinto County in north central Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gunsight, or

7 miles north of Eastland, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Eastland, Ranger, Gorman and Strawn.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 340 and 363.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

