WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 538 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND... SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENS AND SOUTHWESTERN PALO PINTO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____