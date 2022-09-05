WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

543 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Erath,

northeastern Eastland, southeastern Stephens and southern Palo Pinto

Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Ranger to near Morgan

Mill. Movement was southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ranger, Gordon, Huckabay, Morgan Mill, Strawn and Mingus.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 348 and 383.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3274 9872 3256 9807 3224 9805 3243 9873

TIME...MOT...LOC 2243Z 306DEG 11KT 3258 9861 3243 9811

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

