SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1044 AM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Anderson County

through 1115 AM CDT...

At 1043 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Palestine

to 10 miles northeast of Elkhart. Movement was southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Palestine and Elkhart.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3173 9534 3156 9551 3154 9565 3152 9568

3155 9573 3162 9571 3165 9574 3164 9576

3160 9576 3164 9580 3169 9578 3169 9587

3175 9588 3179 9598 3184 9600 3187 9597

3197 9563 3181 9540 3176 9540

TIME...MOT...LOC 1543Z 054DEG 18KT 3188 9565 3176 9549

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

