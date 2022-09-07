WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Milam County in central Texas...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cameron,

moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Cameron, Thorndale and Buckholts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

