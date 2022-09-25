WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 PM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Collin

County through 345 PM CDT...

At 311 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Allen, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy,

Fairview, Lucas, Parker and St. Paul.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3319 9660 3298 9654 3299 9679 3320 9684

TIME...MOT...LOC 2011Z 338DEG 13KT 3312 9670

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

