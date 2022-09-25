WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

543 PM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty

winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____

