WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 456 PM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WISE COUNTY... At 454 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chico, or near Bridgeport, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Bridgeport, Alvord, Chico, Lake Bridgeport and Park Springs. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather