WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 405 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather