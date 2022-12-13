WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

West central Lamar County in north central Texas...

Southeastern Fannin County in north central Texas...

* Until 1045 AM CST.

* At 1019 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located near Wolfe City, or 13 miles southeast of

Bonham, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Honey Grove, Wolfe City, Roxton, Forest Hill, Ladonia, Bailey,

Windom, Noble, Allens Point, Dial, Bug Tussle, Petty, Brookston,

Tigertown and Gober.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

