WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

939 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5

below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will fall into the single

digits by this evening. Wind chills will fall below zero after

midnight and continue through Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. Avoid

outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear

appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below

zero.

* WHERE...North Texas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills in the single digits to a few

degrees below zero are expected across North Texas for the

remainder of the day. By this afternoon, wind chills will fall

below zero for the entire area.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

