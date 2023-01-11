WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1056 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ALONG AND WEST OF US-281 IN NORTH

TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect until 7 PM CST this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Areas along and west of US-281 in North Texas

* TIMING...Now through 7 PM

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...80 to 85 degrees.

* IMPACTS...Wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread

rapidly. Any activities that can spark a wildfire should be

avoided. Planned burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute

to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding

today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires

to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather