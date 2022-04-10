TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

444 AM MDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LASTING

THROUGH TUESDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW HUMIDITY, WARMER

THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AND DEEP INSTABILITY...

For today we will see wide-spread windy conditions with very low

min RH's, and therefore a Red Flag Warning is in effect for both

the mountains and the lowlands on this afternoon. Our winds and

dry conditions will continue on Monday so a Red Flag Warning has

been issued for Monday. An approaching upper level storm system

will give us even stronger winds on Tuesday, though a slight

uptick in moisture may keep western areas out of Red Flag

conditions. Areas to the east will likely reach Red Flag criteria.

As of now, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Tuesday for

mostly the lowland areas.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT

THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 055, 056, 111, AND 112... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM

NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 111, AND 112... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH

IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG

WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 111, AND

112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM

MDT Monday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire

Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to

30 mph by early afternoon with gusts to 45-50 mph after mid

afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...An extended duration of very low relative humidity

is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in

the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in

the 8- 15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor

with maximum relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent

range.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything

that might cause sparks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

