TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM

324 PM MDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...Southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely and dense blowing

dust possible over the southern zones along the International

Border. Critical fire weather conditions will also continue.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

_____

