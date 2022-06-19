TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

158 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the

following areas, in New Mexico, Luna, Sierra, Dona Ana, Otero and

eastern Grant Counties, including the Black Fire burn scar. In far

west Texas, El Paso County and western parts of Hudspeth County

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Areas of steep terrain, urban and low lying areas, and

the Black Fire burn scar will be most susceptible to excessive

rainfall and rapid runoff. Drainages and arroyos within hilly

terrain may cause flooding downstream of heavy rainfall as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Abundant monsoonal moisture will move into the region on

Monday. This moisture will combine with an approaching upper

level storm system to develop numerous showers and

thunderstorms which could produce heavy rain and excessive

runoff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

