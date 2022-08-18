TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

840 AM MDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water

in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 840 AM MDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory

area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fort Hancock and McNary.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

