TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ FREEZING FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 852 AM MST Mon Dec 19 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... The freezing fog has started to burn off, therefore the advisory will be allowed to expire. Some patchy areas of dense fog could last until 10 AM, so continue to use caution when travelling, especially around Alamogordo and southern Dona Ana county. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather