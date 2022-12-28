TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 247 AM MST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills and Otero Mesa. In Texas, Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains and Salt Basin Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 11 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Local blowing dust and brief poor visibilities also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest westerly winds will be seen Wednesday afternoon and late evening. Winds will be strongest along east slopes of higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather