WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

441 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened and moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRINITY...CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...SAN JACINTO...WESTERN

POLK AND WALKER COUNTIES...

At 440 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northeast of Groveton to 7 miles southwest of

Point Blank to New Waverly to 6 miles north of Montgomery, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Conroe, Huntsville, Willis, Livingston, Trinity, Shepherd, Panorama

Village, Onalaska, Cut And Shoot, Groveton, New Waverly, Coldspring,

Point Blank, Montgomery, Riverside, Sebastopol, Lake Livingston State

Park, West Livingston, Huntsville State Park and Lake Conroe Dam.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

