WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

706 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A line of thunderstorms will produce strong wind gusts across

portions of southern Grimes, southeastern Brazos, Washington,

Montgomery, San Jacinto, Waller, southwestern Polk, southeastern

Walker, northwestern Harris, southern Trinity, northern Colorado,

Austin and northwestern Liberty Counties through 745 PM CDT...

At 705 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Onalaska to 6 miles southwest of Todd

Mission to 7 miles northwest of Fayetteville. Movement was southeast

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Brenham, Tomball, Cleveland,

Navasota, Hempstead, Willis, Prairie View, Livingston, Bellville,

Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Washington, Shelby,

Hockley, Oak Ridge North and Waller.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2996 9657 3013 9665 3089 9509 3049 9473

3041 9470 2995 9560 2963 9687

TIME...MOT...LOC 0005Z 312DEG 36KT 3082 9502 3021 9592 2997 9677

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

