WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022

_____

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

335 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IS CANCELLED...

Improved beach conditions are expected today. Diminishing winds

and seas have lowered the risk of rip currents.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather