SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1114 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of

southwestern Trinity, northeastern Grimes, northern Brazos,

northwestern San Jacinto, southwestern Houston, Madison and Walker

Counties through 1145 AM CDT...

At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles west of Buffalo to 6 miles southeast

of Centerville to 6 miles south of Austonio to 7 miles west of

Groveton. Movement was southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Huntsville, Madisonville, Austonio, Trinity, Lovelady, Riverside,

Sebastopol, Crabbs Prairie, Pennington, North Zulch and Oakhurst.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3128 9557 3122 9516 3058 9532 3072 9577

3084 9608 3097 9624 3100 9617 3109 9598

3109 9577 3114 9577 3116 9573 3121 9575

3123 9573 3127 9573 3130 9570 3129 9567

3132 9567

TIME...MOT...LOC 1614Z 023DEG 23KT 3140 9624 3119 9591 3109 9562 3104

9525

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

