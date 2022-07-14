WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

345 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Colorado,

southern Wharton, northeastern Jackson and northwestern Matagorda

Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles north of Ganado to 8 miles southwest of

Boling-Iago. Movement was south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Bay City, El Campo, Edna, Ganado, Pierce, Markham, Van Vleck, Louise,

Danevang and Midfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2896 9667 2892 9585 2925 9601 2929 9657

TIME...MOT...LOC 2044Z 352DEG 12KT 2918 9654 2915 9601

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

