WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

615 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Grimes,

southwestern Montgomery and northeastern Waller Counties through 645

PM CDT...

At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pinehurst, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Magnolia, Stagecoach, Todd Mission and

Plantersville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3030 9554 3018 9554 3013 9589 3036 9589

TIME...MOT...LOC 2315Z 094DEG 16KT 3022 9564

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

