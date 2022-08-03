WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 517 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty Counties through 545 PM CDT... At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Splendora, or 8 miles west of Cleveland, moving north at 5 TO 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Cleveland, Splendora, Cut And Shoot and North Cleveland. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3023 9511 3023 9531 3050 9536 3050 9505 TIME...MOT...LOC 2216Z 180DEG 12KT 3031 9521 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather