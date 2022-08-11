WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

517 PM CDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Spring, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Humble, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, Spring, Aldine,

Northside / Northline, Kingwood, northwestern Greater Heights, Bush

Intercontinental Airport, Central Northwest, Splashtown, Willowbrook,

Hidden Valley, Acres Home, Independence Heights, Porter Heights,

Greater Inwood, Lazybrook / Timbergrove, Fairbanks / Northwest

Crossing and Eastex / Jensen Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3017 9535 3005 9514 2979 9542 2997 9566

TIME...MOT...LOC 2217Z 041DEG 14KT 3009 9534

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR WEST CENTRAL HUDSPETH COUNTY...

At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.75 and 2.50 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Fort Quitman and Esperanza.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather