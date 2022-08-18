WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 309 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Central Polk County in southeastern Texas... * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 308 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary showers and thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two to three inches of rain are estimated to have already fallen, and an additional two to four inches are possible if activity remains nearly stationary. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Onalaska, Corrigan, Seven Oaks, northwestern West Livingston, Leggett and Moscow. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather