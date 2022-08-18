WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 546 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Galveston, eastern Fort Bend, north central Brazoria and south central Harris Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 546 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sunnyside, or near Astrodome Area, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Western Pasadena, Pearland, northern Friendswood, South Houston, Manvel, Greater Eastwood, Greater Hobby Area, Clear Lake, Greater Third Ward, Second Ward, Astrodome Area, South Belt \/ Ellington, Macgregor, University Place, Downtown Houston, Brookside Village, Golfcrest \/ Bellfort \/ Reveille, Westbury, Braeswood and South Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2966 9549 2976 9532 2957 9510 2944 9537 TIME...MOT...LOC 2246Z 327DEG 18KT 2965 9537 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather