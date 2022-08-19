WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 102 PM CDT Fri Aug 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lake Livingston through 130 PM CDT... At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Point Blank, or 14 miles west of Livingston, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Onalaska, Point Blank, West Livingston and Lake Livingston State Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Livingston, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 3069 9529 3086 9521 3085 9492 3056 9503 TIME...MOT...LOC 1801Z 291DEG 10KT 3076 9518 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather