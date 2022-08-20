WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 207 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Montgomery, south central San Jacinto and northwestern Liberty Counties through 230 PM CDT... At 205 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Splendora, or 9 miles southwest of Cleveland, moving northeast at 20 mph. Law enforcement reported a funnel cloud near Cut and Shoot, though, no tornadoes are expected to develop from this. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Cleveland, Splendora and North Cleveland. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3021 9519 3028 9529 3049 9520 3036 9494 TIME...MOT...LOC 1905Z 217DEG 18KT 3028 9522 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Water approaches the base of homes in Kellner Camp along County Road 336. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:15 PM CDT, Saturday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 37.6 feet early Monday morning. The river will start to fall late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 16.6 Sat 1 pm 36.2 37.3 35.1 31.0 26.8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather