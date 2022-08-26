WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

West Central Galveston County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 333 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in the Dickinson and League City area.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Southern League City, Texas City and Dickinson.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

Hughes Lane and Deats Road along Bordens Gully, Spruce Drive at

Bordens Gully and Deats Road at BoRoadens Gully.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather