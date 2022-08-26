WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 429 PM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL GALVESTON COUNTY... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Some roads may still have ponding of water on roadways and construction sites, thus, please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Chambers. threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather