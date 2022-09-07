WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 216 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Trinity, northwestern San Jacinto and east central Walker Counties through 245 PM CDT... At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sebastopol, or 19 miles northeast of Huntsville, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Point Blank, Riverside, Sebastopol and Oakhurst. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3093 9536 3093 9523 3073 9518 3075 9542 TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 000DEG 7KT 3088 9530 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather