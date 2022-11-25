WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

729 PM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

San Bernard River near Boling affecting Brazoria, Fort Bend and

Wharton Counties.

For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling...

Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 730 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling.

* WHEN...From this evening to Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins upstream

from the gage with significant backwater flooding up Peach Creek

in Wharton County inundating low lying areas. Minor backwater

flooding up Snake Creek in Fort Bend County begins.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 18.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:15 PM CST Friday was 18.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8

feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage

early Monday morning.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

21.7 feet on 01/25/1997.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

San Bernard River

Boling 18.0 18.2 Fri 6 pm CST 20.9 20.2 15.1

