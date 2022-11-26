WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 548 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Galveston, east central Fort Bend, eastern Brazoria, western Chambers and southeastern Harris Counties through 630 AM CST... At 547 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fresno to near Lake Jackson. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Baytown, eastern Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, northern Freeport, Seabrook and Clute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2901 9555 2963 9552 2982 9494 2897 9498 2893 9503 TIME...MOT...LOC 1147Z 264DEG 25KT 2956 9548 2909 9549 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather