WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

953 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

A weak cold front is slowly moving towards the coast, with fog

dissipating and visibility gradually improving in its wake.

Patchy fog may linger near the coast for another hour or so, and a

dense fog advisory continues for the islands and peninsulas on the

Gulf Coast.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island

and Bolivar Peninsula Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather