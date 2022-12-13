WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Houston County in southeastern Texas... * Until 300 PM CST. * At 222 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kennard, or 16 miles northeast of Crockett, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Grapeland, Kennard, Latexo and Weches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOWIE CAMP CASS CHEROKEE FALLS FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG HARRISON HENDERSON HOUSTON LEON LIMESTONE MADISON MARION MORRIS NAVARRO PANOLA ROBERTSON RUSK SMITH TITUS UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WOOD _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather