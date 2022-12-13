WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH Watch County Notification for Watches 582\/583 National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 457 PM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 The National Weather Service will allow Tornado Watch 582 to expire at 5 PM CST this afternoon for the following areas In Texas this allows to expire 2 counties In southeast Texas Houston Madison This includes the cities of Crockett and Madisonville. Tornado Watch 583 remains valid until 10 PM CST this evening for the following areas In Texas this watch includes 2 counties Polk Trinity This includes the cities of Corrigan, Groveton, Livingston, and Trinity. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather