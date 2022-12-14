WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 701 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Galveston and east central Brazoria Counties through 745 AM CST... At 700 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over San Luis Pass, or 10 miles southwest of Galveston Island West End, moving northeast at around 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, La Marque, Hitchcock, Galveston Pier 21, Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach, Tiki Island, Pelican Island, Galveston State Park, Schlitterbahn, Scholes Field, The Strand, Port Bolivar, Offatts Bayou, San Luis Pass, Galveston Pleasure Pier, Moody Gardens and Bolivar Peninsula. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2900 9512 2915 9528 2954 9481 2932 9454 TIME...MOT...LOC 1300Z 227DEG 49KT 2910 9511 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather