WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Chambers County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Liberty County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 145 AM CST.

* At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anahuac, or

10 miles east of Beach City, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Anahuac, Smith Point, Winnie, Stowell and Oak Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather